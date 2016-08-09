Letters: Seems like a good deal to me

Editor, The News:

Re: Garbage pickup in Ridge trashed (The News, July 29).

Well, the garbage issue has reared again.

Indeed, when we came to Maple Ridge, we were astounded to learn that there was no municipal pickup.

We still are.

The logic of the current situation escapes me.

If company ‘A’ is taking my garbage for, say, $20 a month, and servicing 30 per cent of the city, it would seem obvious that if we offered to give it a five-year contract to do the whole city, it would be happy to give us a discount.

We’d all pay the better rate rolled into our tax structure.

Seems a good deal to me.

Paul Gregory

Maple Ridge