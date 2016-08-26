Letters: Let’s get a grip, city councillors

Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read stands outside the temporary RainCity shelter on Lougheed Highway at 223rd Street.

Editor, The News:

This is a letter to all of our members of council.

Anyone who has lived in Maple Ridge for any length of time can see how it has changed for the worse.

It is like Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. The last thing we need is a permanent low-barrier shelter near a residential neighbourhood and next to a daycare facility!

Hey Coun. Gordy Robson, maybe you could set up a camp on your property?

Too close for comfort? How about Rock Ridge, Mayor Nicole Read?

What we need in Maple Ridge is affordable housing for disabled people, those on limited incomes and those working at our pathetic minimum wage level. I doubt anyone in Maple Ridge would argue with that and would fully support it.

A low-barrier shelter to house chronic drug addicts is not what we need or want here.

Smarten up!

J. McDonald

Maple Ridge