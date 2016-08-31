Letter: Make city the most livable

Editor, The News:

Remember what was taught in Kindergarten? It’s not what you do. It’s how you do it.

The lack of willingness to work together with the community as a whole has brought about a divided community filled with hostility, blaming, and shaming, bullying, anger and ultimately fear of what the community may end up looking like before four years are up.

Maple Ridge is a prime location full of nature and wildlife.

Mayor and council would serve the residents far better by focusing on how to make this the most livable and environmentally friendly community in the entire Lower Mainland – a project that is actually achievable.

Marie R. Robson

Maple Ridge