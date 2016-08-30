  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Council told to 'Smarten up, or get out'

  • posted Aug 30, 2016 at 12:00 PM

‘Smarten up’

Editor, The News:

Re:  Let’s get a grip, city councillors (Letters, Aug. 26).

Please let it be known that there are a lot more residents in Maple Ridge that have the thoughts of J. McDonald.

We just haven’t put it together yet.

She has spoken the absolute truth, and why not look after the housing of disabled, those on limited incomes and those working at a minimum wage – before looking after people who don’t ‘give a damn’ about their fellow citizens, and feel that they should be looked after.

Really?

I’m with J. McDonald.

I think the majority of the population is tired of looking after all those who won’t look after themselves.

We, as the people of Maple Ridge, say ‘get a grip, soon, councillors.’

When is the next election?

Smarten up, or get  out.

L. Buchanan

Maple Ridge

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event