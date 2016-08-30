Letter: Council told to 'Smarten up, or get out'

‘Smarten up’

Editor, The News:

Re: Let’s get a grip, city councillors (Letters, Aug. 26).

Please let it be known that there are a lot more residents in Maple Ridge that have the thoughts of J. McDonald.

We just haven’t put it together yet.

She has spoken the absolute truth, and why not look after the housing of disabled, those on limited incomes and those working at a minimum wage – before looking after people who don’t ‘give a damn’ about their fellow citizens, and feel that they should be looked after.

Really?

I’m with J. McDonald.

I think the majority of the population is tired of looking after all those who won’t look after themselves.

We, as the people of Maple Ridge, say ‘get a grip, soon, councillors.’

When is the next election?

Smarten up, or get out.

L. Buchanan

Maple Ridge