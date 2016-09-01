Letters: Law enforcement mkes no sense in Maple Ridge

Editor, The News:

Re: It’s all about education, says former top cop

(The News, Aug. 26).

So, according to our community liaison Dave Walsh and RCMP Supt. Dave Fleugel, we should pick and choose what laws that the RCMP should enforce.

Drug dealers, drug addicts and those committing crimes to supply their drug habits get a free walk, but if my wife and I have a picnic in Golden Ears park and have a glass of wine we will receive a fine.

Both are against the law, but only one will be enforced.

Mr. Walsh says the public needs education on drug addiction. He says that there may be a few more addicts or homeless in the area where has he been.

I moved to Maple Ridge two years ago and love it here, but there are a lot more addicts in and around the area than there were two years ago, because the word has got out that Maple Ridge is a soft touch, thanks to our mayor and council, as well as our two MLAs, who seem to disappear every time this subject comes up.

I am all for helping if someone is homeless and wants a proper home. If someone is an addict and wants help to get off drugs, then we should help. But if someone just refuses help, then maybe we should start enforcing the law.

And judging by the support that the proposed homeless shelter is getting from Ted Swabey, the city chief administrative officer, Mr. Walsh and Supt. Fleugel, maybe we should look at moving it next door to their homes.

I mean, where is the common sense of these people and our council thinking it is a good idea to put this shelter next door to a child care centre?

Jim Robb

Maple Ridge