Letters to the Editor
Letters: ‘We don’t need ...'
Editor, The News:
Re: B.C. gov’t fails to save the world (B.C. Views, Aug. 24).
Tom Fletcher ascribes many of the ills of today’s society to people having the attitude Pink Floyd sang about: “We don’t need no education, we don’t need no thought control”.
I’m surprised he’s so critical of these lyrics, since they sum up so precisely his own fact-free, anti-scientific attitude whenever he discusses climate change.
Stuart de Jong
Maple Ridge
