Letters: ‘We don’t need ...'

Editor, The News:

Re: B.C. gov’t fails to save the world (B.C. Views, Aug. 24).

Tom Fletcher ascribes many of the ills of today’s society to people having the attitude Pink Floyd sang about: “We don’t need no education, we don’t need no thought control”.

I’m surprised he’s so critical of these lyrics, since they sum up so precisely his own fact-free, anti-scientific attitude whenever he discusses climate change.

Stuart de Jong

Maple Ridge