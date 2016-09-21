Letters: ‘Paying freight on drug use’

Editor, The News:

I may have hit the low point in my 35 years of living in Maple Ridge.

On Thursday, I was awoken by my neighbor at 4:55 a.m., telling me someone had broken into my cargo trailer. When checking the trailer, there was $5,000 of equipment and tools stolen.

The good news was my neighbor had the thief on security camera, robbing me.

When reporting to the police, we received less than an acceptable response, though ... Policing is the single largest line expense of the city, to which I contribute ...

I see RCMP cars at the drug shelter on a regular basis. Perhaps I should have reported it as a drug overdose. At least I would have received a visit from the police.

As I need my tools on a daily basis, my wife and I headed out to purchase new equipment. On the way, we were stopped at the light at 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway, and noticed a young man sitting on the steps, injecting himself in plain view of anyone in the area. I can only imagine what this does to businesses in the area ...

Drug use is illegal and I am convinced that the theft of my property is directly related to such drug use. We continue to enable the drug addicted to partake in their illegal activity while taxpaying residents pay the freight.

Ron Graham

Maple Ridge