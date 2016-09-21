Letters: ‘Who wants to drive tractor?'

Editor, The News:

Re: Jobs, taxes over carrots, cabbage (Sidewinder, Sept. 16).

It is time for Sandy Macdougall to enter the 21st Century – the century where California’s Great Central Valley, an area many times the size of the Lower Mainland, that supplies much of the United States and Canada with most of its produce, faces either astronomically expensive water diversion schemes or desalination plants.

The aquifers used for irrigation contain water that fell centuries ago – water that no longer falls in amounts anywhere near to replenish the aquifers.

We need all of our agricultural land reserve and then some. But Mr. Macdougall says there is much better and productive land in the Interior.

Really? Must be in some exotic hidden valley that only he knows the location of.

Most of the Interior needs plenty of irrigation, has a shorter growing season, and usually poorer soil.

Not so in the Lower Mainland.

What about his plan to grow crops in high rises? He thinks this is more economical than growing things in the ground?

Better find another few site Cs to power all those hydroponic lights and lots of mining for the concrete and steel for those buildings.

The jobs of the 21st Century are more and more home- or office-based.

In Maple Ridge, we already have the large under-utilized 256th Street industrial park area. If we need more, build multi-storey warehouses.

As for the former Pelton lands, I have bought lots of hay in our area and, in fact, it is of excellent quality.

We need to get agricultural land out of the hands of people who lack passion and respect for it and into those who cannot afford to buy land to have a go at things.

Who wouldn’t rather be outside driving a tractor than inside a dark warehouse moving a forklift back and forth all day?

Michael Patterson

Maple Ridge