Maple Ridge McD’s mom appreciates the farewell party

Editor, The News:

I would like to thank everyone who came to my retirement party on June 30 at McDonald’s Maple Ridge. I’d like to give a very special thank you for my lovely retirement gift.

I was really surprised and humbled. Thank you for all the cards, flowers and gifts. Every one of you have made me feel very loved and special.

Thank you to all of the local businesses for your lovely gift cards. I’m looking forward to using them. And also, a special thank you for the beautiful comments on Facebook. As I’m not on Facebook, please accept my sincere thanks. Thank you to Al Flanagan and Praneet Rai and McDonald’s Canada; B.C. and Yukon, for my lovely wristwatch and huge gift basket. I will enjoy all of the gifts. Thanks also for the lovely lunches for my customers.

Thank you to Meghan Saunders, and Bob and Gail Jurick for setting up my retirement party.

Love to everyone.

Karen Venables, McD Mom

Maple Ridge