News Views: As we grow

As our online followers will attest to, there have been many changes to the digital presence of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, and Black Press..

In short, we’ve branched out and are growing our brand.

Our recently upgraded website is constantly being updated, not only with local news, but with regional, provincial, national and international items of interest.

As news items hit our website, they also get pushed through our social media platforms.

And while the majority of our readership appreciates the new, broader focus, there are those who seem unhappy with the prospect of a community newspaper covering more than the news within the boundaries it serves.

Let us explain.

Being a more well-rounded news source is a major reason for the upgrade not only to our website, but to all those under the Black Press banner.

Black Press boasts the largest composite newsroom in the province, with nearly 200 reporters covering every region in B.C.

We want to take advantage of that.

By offering not only local news, but that from abroad, we are endeavouring to make it easy for you to get all your information from one source.

Our digital presence reaches beyond the more than 30,000 homes and businesses serviced by our print edition.

For those not as interested in broader coverage, our print publication maintains a more local focus, all of which is online and featured prominently there. Our print publication is distributed on Wednesdays and Fridays, as always.

We post every print edition electronically, too.

We appreciate that there are many local residents with roots in other places, and the bulk of our social media engagement, as well as our digital performance proves that we are on the right track.

Thank you for all your feedback, and most importantly, thanks for reading. We love hearing from you.

– Black Press