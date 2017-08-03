NEWS VIEWS: Flip flops

Now council is talking about a new indoor pool again, one costing up to $70 million.

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is now going to undergo a refit.

Maple Ridge was going to renovate the Leisure Centre, then it wasn’t.

It was going to build a new indoor pool, or two. Then it wasn’t.

The city was going to build a whole bunch of recreation facilities, borrowing millions and applying for grants.

A new building to include space for a museum was the priority, then it wasn’t.

Citizens were consulted. There was a survey. Feedback was never really made clear.

Then the city was going to build new fields, including some in Albion, then not.

Now fields are being built at other locations.

A new rink is being added to the existing Albion facility, but no word on a new curling rink and indoor pool in that area.

Then the city decided to renovate the Leisure Centre pools; it could no longer wait; Maple Ridge is to host the 2020 B.C. Summer Games.

A swim club requested a new outdoor pool. Council said no, then yes. But it has to talk to neighbours about where first.

What is going on at city hall?

No one seems to be able to make up their minds.

Certainly it’s confusing.

Maybe that’s the idea.

What’s next?

Remember the alternative approval process to borrow for new recreation projects?

What happened to that?

Meanwhile, tax dollars are being spent.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News