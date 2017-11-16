Pitt Meadows council in 2014. (City of Pitt Meadows)

News Views: The victim

The woman who Pitt Meadows Coun. Dave Murray was convicted of sexually assaulting, 30 years ago, when she was 14, wants a byelection called now to replace him.

Murray is on unpaid leave from council, and has tendered his resignation to take effect on Jan. 2, thus avoiding a byelection because it falls in the discretionary period.

Council, shortly after Murray was found guilty by a judge last month, decided in a 4-2 vote to keep the number of councillours at six until the municipal election in October 2018, saving the city time and money.

That does not appease the woman who Murray sexually assaulted. She lives in Pitt Meadows and in a letter to council this week said his name should no longer appear in council minutes and asked for his resignation to take effect immediately.

“Why do I have to wait two more months before I can stop seeing my abuser’s name listed as an employee of the City of Pitt Meadows or in the council minutes.”

The woman, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said she’s suffered from anxiety and felt uncomfortable in the community out of fear of running into the man who molested her as a teenager.

It would cost $30,000 for a byelection, according to staff, and it would conclude by March.

The majority of council reasons that six members can handle all duties until next fall.

And no doubt they could.

But should they?

No.

The right thing to do is to hold a byelection, to spare the victim any further pain.

The amount of money and time it would take is well worth it, to show support for all victims of sexual abuse, and to make a statement that the Local Government Act needs to be changed.

It currently contains nothing that prevents a person with a criminal conviction from continuing to hold office.

Not holding a byelection also turns the issue into a political one.

Debating whether another person is needed on council to discuss transportation and planning items is secondary to the nature of the crime that occurred. So is the cost of a byelection, a drop in the city’s overall budget.

Having one would not sway the balance of power that currently exists on council, unless one of the four who routinely side together goes another way.

Moreover, not holding a byelection re-victimizes the woman, as she has stated.

After 30 years, she deserves some peace.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

Comments are closed

Previous story
Letter: Who is a veteran and who is not?

Just Posted

News Views: The victim

The woman who Pitt Meadows Coun. Dave Murray was convicted of sexually… Continue reading

A celebration of Aiden’s life

Event Nov. 25 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church.

Maple Ridge fire investigation into second week

Blaze destroys downtown landmark

Maple Ridge boy, 8, gets barbeque bristle stuck in throat

Has nine-hour surgery to remove two-centimetre long wire.

Maple Ridge council OKs $200k study to find elusive route to the east

Will be ready by march, showing how to extend 128th Avenue to 256th Street

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

Most Read

  • News Views: The victim

    The woman who Pitt Meadows Coun. Dave Murray was convicted of sexually…