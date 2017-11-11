Tree-cutting turmoil tempest in a teapot

Editor, The News:

Regarding the straightening of Fern Crescent:

I had the petition link on my screen. I was close to signing.

Then something dawned on me. These are trees. I had to cut down a magnificent, massive (albeit severely rotted) cedar that was planted directly in front of my garage. I doubt the tree was anywhere near the same size 30 years ago.

Something people aren’t considering is that trees grow. They continue to grow. We are in a rain forest. No where in Canada are there trees as wide and as tall as in the Lower Mainland of BC.

The road was more than likely a decent distance away from those trees once upon a time. The road also was probably not used to the extent it is now. Not even close. There are a few trees encroaching on that road. If a driver is driving slightly too fast and loses control, one of those trees could mean death.

Considering the section they are discussing is a mere 500 metres long, I am guessing that there are a handful of trees that need to come down. The beauty of that drive will not alter much at all. The forest is thick on either side. They are not suggesting to clear cut the forest.

This is a storm in a tea cup.

I mean no disrespect to the person whom started the petition either! That is always commendable. I wish them luck.

D. Rae

Maple Ridge