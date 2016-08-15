Maple Ridge Burrards edge New West in Game 4

Ben McIntosh takes a shot against the Salmonbellies on Monday at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge Burrards are one win away from advancing to the WLA finals for the second time in three years.

The Burrards got three goals each from Riley Loewen and Dan Taylor in a 10-9 win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies Monday at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge to take a 3-1 series lead.

Jarrett Davis scored what proved to be the winning goal at 12:17 of the third, giving the Burrards a 10-7 lead. He also had three assists, as did Ben McIntosh.

Zack Porter, Owen Barker and Luke Gillespie also scored for the Burrards, who took a 6-2 lead in the first period, all even strength goals. New West outscored the Burrards 3-1 in the second and 4-3 in the third, but couldn't overcome the deficit.

Frank Scigliano made 43 saves for the win.

The Burrards advanced to the league final in 2014 for the first time since moving to Maple Ridge in 1996, but lost to the Victoria Shamrocks, who won the WLA title in 2013 and 2015, as well.

The Shamrocks currently lead the Burnaby Lakers 3-1 in the other WLA first-round playoff series.