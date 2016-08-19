Successful summer swim season for Haney Seahorses

Members of the Haney Seahorses Swim Club had a successful summer.

Justice Migneault attended age group nationals in Calgary at the end of July.

It was the top level swim meet for under-18 swimmers in Canada.

Migneault came second in the men’s 14-year-old 100-metre butterfly.

His next best swim was fourth in the 400m individual medley, and eighth in the 200m IM.

“It was a good end to a fantastic year for Justice,” said Dave Geary of the Haney Seahorses.

Ellen Hayhoe and Kailin Wood, two of the club’s 14-year-old female swimmers, represented the Fraser Valley in the B.C. Summer Games at the end of July.

Hayhoe won four medals at the event.

She earned silver in the 200m butterfly and 100m breaststroke, as well as bronze in 100m butterfly and 400m IM. It was a great conclusion to Ellen’s first year with the Seahorses.

Wood also attended the Swim B.C. AA championships in Kamloops in June.

She won gold in the 200m breaststroke event and qualified for the Summer Games.