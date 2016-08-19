Soccer camps in Hammond

There are only two soccer camps left offered by the Royal Soccer Club.

Registration is open for the Aug. 22-26 and Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 camps. Costs are $169 and the camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the week, or $109 for either the morning or the afternoon half sessions.

The camps are for boys and girls from ages five to 13, and include a camp soccer ball, T-shirt, personalized certificate and medal.

There is free early drop-off and late pick-up supervised care.

The Maple Ridge camp takes place at Hammond field at 207th Street, north of Westfield Avenue, behind Hammond Pool.

• For more information call 1-800-427-0536 or go to www.royalsoccer.com.