Burrards advance to WLA final

The Maple Ridge Burrards advanced to the WLA final for the second time in three years with their third one-goal win of the opening round, 11-10 Wednesday over the Salmonbellies in New Westminster.

The Burrards won the first game of the best-of-seven series 13-9, then downed New West 7-6 before falling 9-7. The Burrards won the next game 10-9.

The Burrards trailed 10-6 after two periods at Queen's Park Arena on Wednesday, but outscored the 'Bellies 5-0 in the final frame to advance to the senior men's lacrosse league final.

Frank Scigliano made 44 saves in the final as New West outshot Ridge 54-45.

Connor Goodwin paced the Burrards with a goal and four assists.

Ben McIntosh and Matt Symes each scored twice. Dan Taylor, Riley Loewen, Luke Gillespie, Jarrett Davis, Owen Barker and Aaron Davis also scored.

In the other first-round series, the three-time defending league champion Victoria Shamrocks lead the Burnaby Lakers 3-2.