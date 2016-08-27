Shamrocks pull even with Burrards.

The Maple Ridge Burrards and Victoria Shamrocks are now tied in the WLA final 1-1.

The Shamrocks outscored the Burrards 4-1 in the third period in an 11-9 win Saturday at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge.

Dan Taylor had three goals and three assists for the Burrards, while Ben McIntosh collected three goals and two assists. Mike Mallory added two goals and three assists, and Riley Loewen had four helpers.

Frank Scigliano made 38 saves for the Burrards, who were outshot 49-36.

The same two teams meet again Sunday night in Victoria, then on Tuesday in Maple Ridge, 7:45 p.m.