Burrards win in overtime, lead 2-1

The Maple Ridge Burrards scored three times in overtime Sunday to take a one-game lead over the Victoria Shamrocks in the WLA championship final.

The Burrards trailed 5-1 after one period at the Q Centre, but rallied to outscore Victoria 5-3 in each of the next two to force the extra frame.

Ben McIntosh scored what proved to be the winning goal in OT. He finished with two goals and three assists. Dan Taylor paced the Burrards with four goals and four assists. Riley Loewen had three goals and three assists. Mike Mallory scored twice. Connor Goodwin had a goal and two assists. Lyndon Knuttila and Colton Porter also scored, while Frankie Scigliano made 51 saves for the win.

Game 4 is Tuesday in Maple Ridge at Planet Ice, 7:45 p.m.