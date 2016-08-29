- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Burrards win in overtime, lead 2-1
The Maple Ridge Burrards scored three times in overtime Sunday to take a one-game lead over the Victoria Shamrocks in the WLA championship final.
The Burrards trailed 5-1 after one period at the Q Centre, but rallied to outscore Victoria 5-3 in each of the next two to force the extra frame.
Ben McIntosh scored what proved to be the winning goal in OT. He finished with two goals and three assists. Dan Taylor paced the Burrards with four goals and four assists. Riley Loewen had three goals and three assists. Mike Mallory scored twice. Connor Goodwin had a goal and two assists. Lyndon Knuttila and Colton Porter also scored, while Frankie Scigliano made 51 saves for the win.
Game 4 is Tuesday in Maple Ridge at Planet Ice, 7:45 p.m.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.