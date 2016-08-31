Burrards and Shamrocks playoff series tied at 2-2

Burrards goaltender Frank Scigliano stares down a Shamrocks shooter in WLA playoff action on Tuesday night.

In a playoff series where the home team has yet to win a game, the Victoria Shamrocks evened their best-of-seven with the Maple Ridge Burrards at two games apiece with a 10-8 victory at Cam Neely Arena on Tuesday night.

League scoring champion Rhys Duch did it again, leading the Shamrocks with six points.

For the Burrards, Ben McIntosh had three goals and an assist.

The rivals will renew hostilities tonight in Victoria, and will return to Maple Ridge for Game 6 on Friday night at 6 p.m.