Sports
Burrards one win away from WLA championship
Burrards goaltender Frank Scigliano stares down a Shamrocks shooter in WLA playoff action on Tuesday night.
The Maple Ridge Burrards beat the Victoria Shamrocks 12-8 on Wednesday night at the Q Centre in Victoria, and are now one win away from winning the club's first-ever WLA championship.
Game six in the best-of-seven series goes on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 6 p.m.
Goaltender Frank Scigliano was the standout for the Burrards, with 43 saves on 51 shots, and Matt McLeod led the scoring with a goal and three assists.
