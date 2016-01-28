Burrards one win away from WLA championship

The Maple Ridge Burrards are closer than they have ever been to a WLA championship and their first appearance in the Mann Cup.

They can clinch it with a win tonight in their home arena, in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series against the Victoria Shamrocks.

The game is at 6 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

The Burrards took Game 5 and a 3-2 lead in the series with a 12-8 win on Wednesday night at the Q Centre in Victoria.

“We got the start we wanted, Frankie [Scigliano] played well in net, and we played a full 60 minutes,” said coach Rob Williams.

The Burrards scored 40 seconds in, led 5-2 early, and never trailed.

The rookie bench boss is poised to make team history, after having played for the Burrards for eight seasons, and having served another eight as an assistant coach.

“We’re feeling anxious, a little bit, and excited,” he said.

A virtually full house at Cam Neely arena watched the Shamrocks tie the series 2-2 on Tuesday night, with an 11-8 win.

No team has won a home game in the series yet.

Williams agreed his team allowed some key turnovers in that Tuesday game.

“The playoffs are long, and you have lapses,” he said, adding that fatigue can create mental mistakes.

But he has tried to create a resilient team, one that leaves past mistakes behind.

“Our motto all year has been, ‘What’s next.’”

What came next, after Tuesday’s loss, was the game of the year.

“That was the best 60 minutes we have played this series,” Williams said of the Wednesday evening effort.

Scigliano made 43 saves, and Matt McLeod had a goal and three assists to lead the offence.

Sniper Ben McIntosh has had three goals in each of the past two games, adding an assist on Tuesday.

Riley Loewen had three goals in Wednesday’s win, and also scored two on Tuesday.

Mike Mallory continues to put up points, with two goals and an assist on Wednesday, and three assists on Tuesday.

Victoria’s league scoring leader. Rhys Duch. and his frequent linemate. Corey Small, the stars of the Shamrocks, had six and five points, respectively, on Tuesday.

However, on Tuesday Duch was held to just a goal and an assist.

But Williams said the Burrards concentrate on their jobs in their own end, not shutting down opposing players.

“We play a system, and don’t focus so much on who we’re against. We stick to our system.”

Williams said he has gained a lot of respect for the Shamrocks as a team.

“They will keep coming. They’re a proud team and a proud organization. They have some talent, and they have some grinders. too.”

And he expects a war on Friday night.

“It’s a gritty series. It’s playoff lacrosse.”