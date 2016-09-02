Meadow Ridge football hosts Knights of the Round Table

Meadow Ridge Knights junior bantam ball carrier Gavin Whittingham breaks a tackle against a Langley Bears defender in tournament action on Sunday.

The Meadow Ridge Knights hosted their annual Round Table Tournament over the weekend, to kick off the start of the Valley Community Football League Season.

The Knights pee wees, who have gone undefeated so far in pre-season play, won their division.

The North Langley Kodiaks took the midget division, with a team that combines some players from the Ridge Meadows association, because there is no midget team this year.

Langley won the junior bantam division, while the hometown Knights took third.

Abbotsford won the atom division.