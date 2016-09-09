Burrards drop Game 1 of Mann Cup

The Maple Ridge Burrards dropped the first game of the Mann Cup on Friday, 15-8 to the Six Nations Nations Chiefs in Ontario.

Tied 1-1 early in the first period, Six Nations scored four unanswered goals to take a 5-1. Maple Ridge managed to tied the game 5-5, but the Chiefs then scored nine straight goals to put the game out of reach.

Game 2 will be played Saturday at Iroquois Lacrosse Arena, 8 p.m.

• No other scoring details were available yet.