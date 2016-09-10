- Home
Sports
Burrards down Six Nations Chiefs in Game 2 of Mann Cup
The Maple Ridge Burrards recorded their first Mann Cup victory in franchise history on Saturday and evened the best-of-seven national lacrosse championship series.
After a 15-8 loss in Game 1 on Friday in Ontario, the Burrards rebounded with a 13-9 win over the Six Nations Chiefs.
The Burrards led 9-4 after two periods.
Riley Loewen scored three times for Ridge. Luke Gillespie also scored.
Game 3 is Monday, 8 p.m.
• More stats unavailable at this time.
