Burrards down Six Nations Chiefs in Game 2 of Mann Cup

The Maple Ridge Burrards recorded their first Mann Cup victory in franchise history on Saturday and evened the best-of-seven national lacrosse championship series.

After a 15-8 loss in Game 1 on Friday in Ontario, the Burrards rebounded with a 13-9 win over the Six Nations Chiefs.

The Burrards led 9-4 after two periods.

Riley Loewen scored three times for Ridge. Luke Gillespie also scored.

Game 3 is Monday, 8 p.m.

• More stats unavailable at this time.