Sports
Burrards drop game three of the Mann Cup in overtime
The Six Nations Chiefs defeated the Maple Ridge Burrards 9-7 in overtime in game three of the Mann Cup on Monday night at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Ohsweken, Ont.
The Chiefs now hold a 2-1 lead in the series.
Luke Gillespie led the WLA champion Burrards with two goals and two assists.
Games four and five of the best-of-seven are slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
