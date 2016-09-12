Burrards drop game three of the Mann Cup in overtime

The Six Nations Chiefs defeated the Maple Ridge Burrards 9-7 in overtime in game three of the Mann Cup on Monday night at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Ohsweken, Ont.

The Chiefs now hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Luke Gillespie led the WLA champion Burrards with two goals and two assists.

Games four and five of the best-of-seven are slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.