- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Burrards fall in five games in Mann Cup final
The Maple Ridge Burrards lost the Mann Cup final in five games after falling 14-6 to the Six Nations Chiefs on Wednesday.
The Burrards lost the two previous games, both 9-7. Their only win came in Game 2, a 13-9 decision.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.