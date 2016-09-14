  • Connect with Us

Burrards fall in five games in Mann Cup final

  • by  Ontario
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 7:00 PM
The Maple Ridge Burrards lost the Mann Cup final in five games after falling 14-6 to the Six Nations Chiefs on Wednesday.

The Burrards lost the two previous games, both 9-7. Their only win came in Game 2, a 13-9 decision.

