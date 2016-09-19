Maple Ridge athlete wins bronze in Rio

Tristan Smyth (left) with his Team Canada relay that took a bronze medal in the 4x400m relay at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Maple Ridge's Tristan Smith has won a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio, as part of a Canadian 4x400m wheelchair relay team.

Smyth and his teammates Brent Lakatos, Curtis Thom and Alex Dupont were awarded some of the 29 medals Canada took in Brazil, with eight gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze.

Smyth was one of 162 people named to the Paralympic Summer Games team in August, at the Canadian nationals. The relay team had set a new national record at that event in Edmonton, and was expected to medal at the Rio Games.

The 30-year-old Maple Ridge Secondary graduate became a wheelchair athlete after breaking his back in a longboarding accident in 2011.