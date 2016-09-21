Meadow Ridge Knights teams square off

Ball carrier Carter Smith tries to turn the corner in a close match between the Knights pee wee teams.

It was Knight against Knight as the Meadow Ridge entries in the Valley Community Football League clashed on their home field at Samuel Robertson Technical on Saturday afternoon.

In a tight battle between the local pee wee teams, the Knights Blue beat the Knights White 22-0.

Jacob Brass had two rushing touchdowns and Grayson Ballati scored a major on a punt return that he took to the house.

The blue pee wees are now 3-0.

The atom White Knight also played their blue counterparts, and won a lopsided 40-6 victory.

The junior bantams were beaten by Chilliwack 28-0.

The bantams lost to South Delta 22-10.