Hot start for Ridge Meadows Flames in junior B

With 20 goals through their first four games, the Ridge Meadows Flames appear to have the kind of offence that can win a lot of games in junior B hockey this season.

At Cam Neely Arena on Friday night, Andrew Strelezki scored twice and added an assist as the Flames edged the North Vancouver Wolf Pack 5-4.

Bradley Crompton notched the game-winner late in the third period, his second point of the game, and Braedon Fleming stopped 34 shots in the net.

Halen Cordoni and Quenton Magnuson also scored.

Team captain Strelezki and Crompton are two of the players in a four-way tie for the early league lead in scoring, each with eight points after four games.

With the win, the the Flames improved their season record to 3-1-0, and are in a three-way tie for the lead in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The Flames lost to the Aldergrove Kodiaks 5-4 on Wednesday night, their first loss of the 2016-2017 campaign.

Crompton had a goal and an assist, while Strelezki, Tristan Tressel and Ryan Wellburn also scored.

Paul Tucek suffered his first loss in net.

The Flames have been on the wrong side of the special teams balance this season, and that game was no exception. The Kodiaks had five power plays and scored once, while the Flames missed on their single man advantage opportunity.

“Like any other season, its early and every week is a new battle. Throughout the league rosters keep changing and we have to maintain our focus of making our team better,” said GM Jamie Fiset.

The Flames added two key pieces of the puzzle – two goaltenders – just before the puck dropped on this year, said Fiset.

“Less than a week before our Sept. 9 home opener we weren’t sure who our goalies would be,” said Fiset.

On Sept. 2, Fleming was released from the Langley Rivermen, and then on Sept. 4 Tucek was let go by Saskatoon.

“They have both played well and we feel good about our goaltending,” he said.