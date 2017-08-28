Abbotsford’s Centre Ice arenas receiving $2 million upgrade

Abbotsford’s Centre Ice Multiplex is receiving a major upgrade.

GG Townline Ventures Ltd recently announced an investment of approximately $2 million to upgrade the Centre Ice, with work beginning on Aug. 1

Upgrades include major renovations to the interior and a complete facelift, including painting and upgrading of, to the exterior. The facility will remain open as three separate phases of the project are completed over the following months.

Interior upgrades entail re-furbishments to the ice rinks, including the addition of a state-of-the-art skate mill, a complete fitness club revamp with updated steam rooms, changerooms, and a new line of fitness equipment.

“Centre Ice is an important destination for Abbotsford’s athletic and recreation community, and we are pleased to solidify its place in the city,” said Patrick Giesbrecht, Acting GM of Centre Ice Multiplex and spokesperson for GG Townline Ventures. “As a lifetime resident of Abbotsford, and a founding member of the Apollo Athletic Club in 1999, I’m excited to be a part of the team bringing Centre Ice forward.”

For more information on the facility, visit centreice.ca.