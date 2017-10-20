Andre set to don the maple leaf

On Saturday afternoon, Drew Andre will pull his jersey over his shoulder pads, grab his stick and take to the floor just like he’s done since he first started playing box lacrosse when he was four years old.

But this time, the crest on the front will bring with it more than 150 years of tradition.

For any athlete, there’s no greater honor than playing for your country. On a Saturday in Hamilton, Ont., Andre will suit up with the maple leaf over his heart as he takes part in the fourth edition of the Heritage Cup.

The event was played in 2002, 2004 and 2013 and features the top players in North America, representing First Nations, Canada and the U.S.

Andre is the lone B.C. player selected to play for Team Canada on the under-17 team that will face lacrosse powerhouse Iroquois Nationals.

The privilege of donning the nations’ red and white isn’t lost on the 16-year-old, high-scoring forward.

“It’s a great feeling knowing your going to be representing your country at these type of event. I didn’t think I was going to make it in a million years.”

But the progression of Andre’s game has led to this opportunity. He’s played on Team B.C.’s box lacrosse team three times, starting at the age of 12, when he won bronze at the nationals. Two years later, it was a double dose of silver playing for Team B.C. in both box and field lacrosse.

Saturday’s game against the Iroquois Nationals will also provide him the opportunity to take the sting out of losing to Team First Nations in the bronze medal game at this past year’s nationals.

The Iroquois Nationals is the national lacrosse team made up of players from Six Nations and the Iroquois. It is the only First Nation’s team sanctioned to compete internationally in any sport.

“They’re always so strong,” said Andre. “I’m expecting a great game with lots of intensity.”

The Pitt Meadows resident thinks his offensive skills put him over the top as a selection for the national team.

“I’m a threat in the offensive zone. I can score, I can pass, and can move my feet. I feel my game is well rounded and that lets me put the ball in the back of the net.”

While he said offence comes more naturally to him, he’s going to use the game as a chance to work on his defensive skills. He’s also going to use the opportunity to play with his rivals.

“It’s always a rivalry playing against Ontario. They have some of the best-of-the-best, so it will be nice to get a chance to play with some of them this time.”

A total of 20 midget-aged athlete who were all members of their respective provincial teams at the 2017 Canadian Lacrosse Association National Championships were selected to play for the national team after being evaluated at the tournament.

Five provinces are represented on Team Canada’s roster, including nine players from Ontario, eight from Alberta, and one Quebec and Nova Scotia. Andre rounds out the roster as B.C.’s only representative.

Andre’s skill with the ball at the nationals that garnered the attention of Team Canada’s head coach Josh Sanderson.

“We are confident this group of young men will represent Canada well,” said head coach Josh Sanderson, who captured gold at the 2011 FIL World Indoor Lacrosse Championship in Prague and also played in the inaugural Heritage Cup in 2002.

Andre said he’ would never have had the chance to represent Canada if it weren’t for the support from his parents and coaches over the years.

The U17 game will be played at the prior to the Canadian senior team’s showdown versus the U.S. as part of the Heritage Cup.