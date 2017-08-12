B.C. team advances to Little League World Series

White Rock defeated the Mirabel Diamond Academy 12-5 in the Canadian championship

White Rock All-Stars will advance to the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship. (Kim Bratvold Photography)

The White Rock All-Stars will advance to the Little League Baseball World Series after defeating the Mirabel Diamond Academy 12-5 Saturday at the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship in Medicine Hat, Alta.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Semiahmoo Peninsula 11- and 12-year-olds as the very first pitch thrown by White Rock was dinged out of the park by the Mirabel Diamond Academy.

White Rock battled back in the third inning, scoring six runs to take the lead.

The Little League Baseball World Series takes place Aug. 17-27 at Williamsport, Pa.

Congratulations to White Rock as they head back to Williamsport! #LLWS #RoadtoWilliamsport https://t.co/dQGgKY2H6J — Little League Canada (@LittleLgeCanada) August 12, 2017