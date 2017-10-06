Beers set to lead Stealth

The Vancouver Stealth remain busy as the prepare for the upcoming lacrosse season.

The Stealth named Matt Beers captain following the retirement of fellow defender Curtis Hodgson, and announced the dates for training camp next month.

Beers has played all seven of his National Lacrosse League career with the Stealth after being selected in the second round in 2009. He made the league’s all-rookie team in his first season.

“It is an honour to be named as the next team captain. Curtis has instilled the values we follow and I will do my best to continue what he achieved moving forward. We have always had a tight room and strong leadership which should make for a smooth transition. I know the boys are hungry to get back on the floor and build off last season,” Beers said.

“Curtis has been an unbelievable teammate and leader to learn from.”

As a member of the Stealth he has played in 110 regular season games, scoring 16 goals and 56 assists for 72 points along with 520 loose balls and 122 caused turnovers.

This past season, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in penalty minutes with 390.

Beers won a Champion’s Cup with the Stealth in 2010 and participated in two additional Champion’s Cup Finals with the Stealth in 2011 and 2013.

“Matt has been a leader since his arrival as a twenty-year-old and possesses all the characteristics we want in our team leader,” said Doug Locker, Vancouver’s president and general manager.

“Matt not only is one of the league’s best defenders but is also passionate about the Stealth, his teammates and the growth of lacrosse here in British Columbia.”

The team will officially open camp on Nov. 3 with closed-door team meeting before taking the floor for their first practice on Nov. 4.

“We are expecting this to be a very competitive camp,” said Jamie Batley, the Stealth’s head coach and assistant general manager.

“Last year, we wanted to push cardio and this year we are going to make it tougher for the guys.

“Our mind-set is to make it as close to game-action from the first whistle so the team is ready for the first game of the season.”

They will be on the floor on Nov. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and then back for another 9 to 11 a.m. session the following morning.

The schedule will repeat the weekend of Nov. 25 and 26 and camp wraps up on Dec. 2.

The Stealth will also host Calgary (Nov. 11, 7 p.m.) and Colorado (Nov. 12, 9 a.m.). Calgary and Colorado will also clash on Nov. 11 at noon).

All practice sessions and games are free and open to the public.

Vancouver will travel to Calgary Nov. 17 to 19 for a pair of training sessions and a game against the Roughnecks.

The NLL regular season begins Dec. 8 with Vancouver hosting Colorado at the Langley Events Centre.

