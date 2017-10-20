Bruins have up and down weekend

Maple Ridge women’s rugby team wins big, men lose tight game

A slow start cost the Maple Ridge Bruins in Capilano.

Despite beating Capilano two weeks prior, the local men’s Division 3 team dropped a 27-24 decision in Vancouver on Oct. 14.

The Bruins spent the first half pinned in their own end and were exhausted after nearly 40 minutes, said Paul Stanfield, of the Maple Ridge Bruins.

“In the end, the game came down to our inability to start strong, something we will prepare for in the upcoming weeks,” he added.

In the second half, Maple Ridge regained possession and took the fight to Capilano, scoring all of their 24 of points. But time just ran out, said Stanfield.

