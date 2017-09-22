Bruins lose openers on home turf

Men’s and women’s teams drop games as fall season gets under way

Kate Towne of the Ridge Meadow Bruins looks to escape a defender in 17-14 loss to the Vancouver Scribes in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Ridge Meadows Bruins men’s and women’s team kicked off the 2017 season with a pair off loses to start the 2017 season.

The women’s team dropped a 17-14 decision to the Vancouver Scribes in a hard-fought battle in Maple Ridge. Try scorers were Andrea Fouchard and Kate Towne, with Towne also making the conversion kicks.

The Bruins welcomed Cal McIntosh as their new head coach after the departure of long-time bench boss Malcolm Knox. The team will look to get their new coach his first win when they travel to Capilano on Saturday.

On the men’s side, the Bruins were upended 36-29 to the Squamish Axemen after some injuries and conditioning caught up with the team. Try scorers were Joshua Ladd, Justin Cole, and captain Dustin Fletcher, with conversion kicks by Reed Nelson.

The men’s team travel to Surrey for a game on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Sullivan Heights.