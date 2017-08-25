Burrard wins WLA Award

Ben McIntosh of the Maple Ridge Burrards has won the WLA’s three star award.

Burrard Ben McIntosh is being honoured as the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) announces its award winners for the 2017 season.

The awards are voted on by the Board of Governors in consultation with team executives and staff.

McIntosh has received the Three-Star Award, given annually to the player who achieved the greatest number of “three-star” selections at the conclusion of each game. Players receive four points for a first star selection, three points as a second star, and two points as a third star, and McIntosh had 20 points.

He was also named to the league’s second all-star team – the only Burrard named an all-star.

McIntosh’s accomplishments are made more impressive by the fact he missed a significant playing time because of his NLL team commitments, and played in just 12 of his team’s 18 games.

His 25 goals were still good for seventh in the league, and he put up 43 points in total.

In seven playoff games he had seven goals and 19 points, which was second on the team.