Burrards and ‘Bellies headed for Game 7

The Maple Ridge Burrards and New Westminster Salmonbellies are going to Game 7.

The Burrards led the first-round WLA playoff series 3-1, but lost in overtime Saturday at home, then fell 13-7 Monday at Queen’s Park Arena.

The Burrards trailed 2-0 after the first period in Game 6 and fell behind 6-3 in the second.

Dan Taylor scored Ridge’s first goal on a powerplay. Matthew Dinsdale responded for the Burrards after New West went up 5-1. Ben McIntosh made it 6-3 later in the middle frame.

Taylor, with his second, made it 6-4 before the end of the period.

Then Dinsdale, with his second, closed to gap to one.

But Kevin Crowley restored a two-goal lead for New West, which stretched that to four before the third.

Dinsdale scored twice more in the third, sandwiched between two more from Crowley, but the Burrards could not get any closer.

McCready added his second of the game to extend the ‘Bellies’ lead to 12-7. Quinn MacKay added another for a 13-7 final.

Dinsdale finished with four goals and an assist, as well as 10 shots on net. Taylor had two goals and a team-high 11 shots.

Crowley paced New West with three goals and two assists. Logan Schuss and McCready had two goals and two assists each. Mitch Jones had a goal and five helpers.

• Game 7 is Wednesday at Cam Neely Arena, 7:30 p.m.