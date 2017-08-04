Burrards defeat Salmonbellies in opener

The Maple Ridge Burrards opened the WLA playoffs Friday by defeating the New Westminster Salmonbellies for the first time this season, 8-3 in front of 400 spectators at a stuffy Cam Neely Arena.
The Burrards, who won the WLA championship a year ago, finished second in the 2017 regular season, during which they lost all three meetings with the ‘Bellies, including a 15-5 drubbing.
But Ridge controlled the opening game of the first-round playoff series from the first face-off.
The Burrards got two goals from Matthew Dinsdale and led by that margin after the first period, during which they outshot New West 18-9.
The Salmonbellies scored on the first shift of the second and tied the game a short while later.
However, Adam Dickson responded for Ridge before the middle frame ended.
The Burrards opened the third with goals from Zack Porter, on a breakaway, Ben McIntosh and Dickson, again.
Dinsdale completed his hattrick at 11:59 of the third, the fourth Ridge goal seven minutes.
Porter nothced his second into an empty net with 4:59 remaining.
The final minutes concluded with a rash of penalties, including three fights on one shift, all resulting in game misconducts.
The two team combined for 187 minutes in penalties. Ridge outshot New West 48-40. Frank Scigliano made 37 saves for the win. Dinsdale added two assists to finished with five points.