Burrards defeat Salmonbellies in opener

The Burrards won the first game of the series Friday at home.

The Maple Ridge Burrards opened the WLA playoffs Friday by defeating the New Westminster Salmonbellies for the first time this season, 8-3 in front of 400 spectators at a stuffy Cam Neely Arena.

The Burrards, who won the WLA championship a year ago, finished second in the 2017 regular season, during which they lost all three meetings with the ‘Bellies, including a 15-5 drubbing.

But Ridge controlled the opening game of the first-round playoff series from the first face-off.

The Burrards got two goals from Matthew Dinsdale and led by that margin after the first period, during which they outshot New West 18-9.

The Salmonbellies scored on the first shift of the second and tied the game a short while later.

However, Adam Dickson responded for Ridge before the middle frame ended.

The Burrards opened the third with goals from Zack Porter, on a breakaway, Ben McIntosh and Dickson, again.

Dinsdale completed his hattrick at 11:59 of the third, the fourth Ridge goal seven minutes.

Porter nothced his second into an empty net with 4:59 remaining.

The final minutes concluded with a rash of penalties, including three fights on one shift, all resulting in game misconducts.

The two team combined for 187 minutes in penalties. Ridge outshot New West 48-40. Frank Scigliano made 37 saves for the win. Dinsdale added two assists to finished with five points.