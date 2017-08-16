Burrards drop Game 7 to Salmonbellies

New West advances to WLA final with sudden death win.

The Burrards fell in overtime in Game 5, then dropped Game 6 in New West on Monday. The Burrards fell in overtime in Game 5, then dropped Game 6 in New West on Monday and fell in Game 7 Wednesday.

The Maple Ridge Burrards will not get a chance to defend their WLA title.

The Burrards fell to the New Westmisnter Salmonbellies 9-8 in sudden death in overtime in Game 7 of the first-round playoff series Wednesday at Cam Neely Arena.

“It was an incredible game with both teams showing incredible desire and commitment to the small things,” said Burrards general manager Rey Comeault.

“We came up short and take nothing away from New West. We will continue to develop our Burrard culture and will re-group next year.”

The Burrards scored first, a goal by Matt Dinsdale, but trailed 2-1 after the first period.

Dinsdale, with his 15th goal of the series, tied the game early in the second.

Mitch Jones, with his second of the game, gave New West a short-lived 3-2 lead, as Dan Taylor scored for Ridge.

Then Dinsdale, with his third of the night, put the Burrards up 4-3.

Three minutes later, he netted his fourth of the game, this one on the powerplay.

Tyler Hammer-Jackson scored five seconds into the third for a 6-3 lead, but the Burrards then surrendered four straight goals and needed a late marker from Mike Mallory to force overtime.

Mallory scored again to open the extra frame, but Joel McCready responded for New West two minutes later.

The game then went to sudden death overtime.

Jones scored the winner as New West advances to the WLA final.

The Burrards, the defending WLA champion, had led the series 3-1.

They outshot New West 72-58 on Wednesday. Franke Scigliano made 49 saves for Ridge.

Dinsdale finished the series with 17 goals and 29 points in seven games. Ben McIntosh had 19 points. Riley Loewen and Dan Taylor had 16 points each.

Jones led New West and the series in scoring with 18 goals and 32 points. Kevin Crowley had 22 points, while Logan Schuss had 21.

• New West will play the Victioria Shamrocks in the final. Victoria eliminated the Burnaby Lakers in a seventh game on Tuesday.