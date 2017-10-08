Burrards drop tilt in Turkey Shootout

The U 13 Ridge Meadows Burrards dropped an 11-2 decision to Kamloops Sunday morning during the third annual Turkey Shootout tournament at Westview Senior Secondary.
The Burrards trailed 2-1 after the first quarter, as Jordan Meech found the back of the net for the Burrards. However, Kamloops walked away with game in the second building a 6-2 lead going into the half.
The Burrards were shut out the remainder of the game.
The tournament features 12 teams playing in each of the U 11, u 13, and U 9 Jamboree divisions.
Crossover and medal games will go Monday, Oct 10 at both Westview Secondary and Pitt Meadows Secondary from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.