Burrards fall to New West in ‘electric’ Game 5

The Maple Ridge Burrards scored four powerplay goals in the third period Saturday at Cam Neely Arena, the last one with 12 seconds left to force overtime, but surrendered three goals to New West in the 10-minute extra frame and will now play a sixth game.

The Burrards led 2-1 after the first period and built up 5-3 lead early in the third, but then allowed the Salmonbellies to scored four straight goals in a 12-minute span and trailed 7-5.

New West’s Alexis Buque was called for illegal goalie equipment at 14:08 of the third, and Ben McItosh responded for Ridge with a powerplay goal at 14:22.

New West’s Kevin Crowley was then called for a five-minute elbowing infraction.

McIntosh scored again on the powerplay at 18:15 to knot the game at seven. But New West’s Mitch Jones netted a shorthanded marker to retake a one-goal lead with 31 seconds remaining.

Still on the powerplay, Dan Taylor scored for Ridge at 19:48 to force OT, bringing most of the 700 spectators to their feet.

New West scored twice within the first minute of overtime, first Joel McCready, then Crowley.

Zack Porter responded for Ridge on a breakaway, but Justin Goodwin scored into an empty net to give the Salmonbellies an 11-9 win in Game 5 of the first-round WLA playoff series.

Ridge, the defending WLA champion, leads 3-2.

“It was an electric crowd tonight and we fed off that. It wasn’t our best performance on offence … ” said Burrards general manager Rey Comeault.

“We transitioned really well and were able to stay in the game with great individual efforts from Jeff Cornwall and Zack Porter. New West was better tonight and we give them credit for the win. We’ll be ready with a better performance on Monday.”

Ridge finished 5-8 on the powerplay. New West was 1-6.

Frank Scigliano made 48 saves for the Burrards, who were outshot 59-54.

McIntosh led Ridge with two goals and two assists. Cornwall also scored twice. Matthew Dinsdale had a goal and three assists. Riley Loewen and Aaron Davis also scored.

Crowley led New West with three goals and two assists. Jones had two goals and three assists. Connor Robinson had two goals and an assist.

• Game 6 in Monday in New West, 7:30. Game 7, if necessary, is Wednesday in Maple Ridge

Victoria leads Burnaby in the other WLA series, 3-2.