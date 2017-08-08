Burrards take 2-1 series lead

Hold on to defeat New West 11-10 at home Tuesday.

The Burrards won the first game at home 8-3. (WLA photo)

Ben McIntosh’s second goal of the game was enough as the Maple Ridge Burrards hung on to defeat the New Westminster Salmonbellies 11-10 at home Tuesday to take a one-game lead in the first-round WLA playoff series.

The Burrards led 3-2 after the first period and 7-5 after the second. Ahead 9-5 in the third, Ridge surrendered three straight goals.

After Mike Mallory gave the Burrards a two-goal lead, New West responded on a powerplay.

Then after McIntosh restored the two-goal lead with 2:13 remaining, Kevin Crowley scored for the Salmonbellies with their net empty and 19 seconds remaining.

Burrards general manager Rey Comeault said it was a big win. And as much as New West wouldn’t lay down, he thought the Burrards’ energy, as well as commitment to small details paid off.

Tyrell Hammer-Jackson was outstanding in the face-off dot, he added.

“And we were relentless on loose balls on both sides of the floor. Frankie was solid tonight and our offence scored some timely goals.”

Frank Scigliano made 33 saves for the win.

Ridge, which now leads the series 2-1, outshot New West 48-43.

Both teams went 2-3 on the powerplay.

McIntosh finished with two goals and three assists. Luke Gillespie had three goals – including two on the powerplay – and two assists. Mike Mallory and Matthew Dinsdale had two goals and two assists each. Riley Loewen had a goal and three assists. Garrett McIntosh also scored, while Jeff Cornwall had two assists.

Mitch Jones had three goals and two assists for New West.

The Burrards won the first game 8-3 at home, but dropped the second, 12-6 in New West.

Comeault said the hometown crowd Tuesday was “electric.”

• Game 4 is Thursday at Queen’s Park Arena, 7:39 p.m.