Canadian championships coming to Langley

Top track and field stars from across Canada will go for gold at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park in both 2021 and 2022

A young competitor clears the bar during the pole vault competition at the Canadian Legion youth track and field championships at McLeod Athletic Park in 2013. Yet another major competition is set for MAP as Athletics Canada has announced that both the 2021 and 2022 Canadian championships will be contested in Langley. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times file photo

Yet another major Canadian sporting event is set for Langley.

Athletics Canada announced last week (July 20) that the Township of Langley will host both the 2021 and 2022 Canadian championships at McLeod Athletic Park.

The 2021 event will also serve as world trials for Canada’s track and field athletes.

The Township is partnering with the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club in hosting the championships.

“Our many enthusiastic volunteers and fans look forward to experiencing the excitement of these prestigious championships and cheering on the athletes taking part locally and from across the nation,” said Township mayor Jack Froese, in a press release.

The Mustangs had made a presentation to Township council back in January to get confirmation that MAP would receive the $1.5 million in upgrades necessary to bring the track up to international standards.

Council heard that the 2016 Canadian championships in Edmonton attracted 1,154 athletes, 233 coaches and 88 officials, and created $5.4 million in economic activity.

The Mustangs had initially hoped to host the championships in 2019 and 2020, but those were both awarded to Montreal.

— with files from Miranda Gathercole