Flames .500 on junior B season

Ridge falls in North Van after opening with win at home.

The Flames sport their new road blacks Saturday in North Vancouver. (Contributed)

The Ridge Meadows Flames fell to .500 after falling 5-4 to the Wolf Pack in North Vancouver on Saturday.

The Flames took a 3-1 lead early in the second period on a powerplay goal by Jayden Genberg, but then allowed three straight against.

Liam Evenson scored for the Flames late in the middle frame to tie the game 4-4.

North Van, however, scored with the man advantage late in the third for a 5-4 win.

Flames captain Andrew Strelezki led the team with a goal and an assist. Quenton Magnuson also scored, while defenseman Ryan Wellburn had a pair of assists. Brendan Murphy, Daniel Chifan and Ryley Lanthier also had helpers, while Cooper Anderson stopped 27 of 32 shots.

The Flames opened the junior B hockey season Friday at Cam Neely Arena with a 3-1 win over the Port Moody Panthers.

Genberg opened the scoring for the home side in the second period. Chifan, from Ian MacDonald, made it 2-0 in the third. MacDonald then scored into an empty net. Paul Tucek earned the win in net, making 28 saves.

• The Flames (1-1) host the Surrey Knights on Friday, 7:30 p.m.