Flames .500 on junior B season

The Ridge Meadows Flames fell to .500 after falling 5-4 to the Wolf Pack in North Vancouver on Saturday.
The Flames took a 3-1 lead early in the second period on a powerplay goal by Jayden Genberg, but then allowed three straight against.
Liam Evenson scored for the Flames late in the middle frame to tie the game 4-4.
North Van, however, scored with the man advantage late in the third for a 5-4 win.
Flames captain Andrew Strelezki led the team with a goal and an assist. Quenton Magnuson also scored, while defenseman Ryan Wellburn had a pair of assists. Brendan Murphy, Daniel Chifan and Ryley Lanthier also had helpers, while Cooper Anderson stopped 27 of 32 shots.
The Flames opened the junior B hockey season Friday at Cam Neely Arena with a 3-1 win over the Port Moody Panthers.
Genberg opened the scoring for the home side in the second period. Chifan, from Ian MacDonald, made it 2-0 in the third. MacDonald then scored into an empty net. Paul Tucek earned the win in net, making 28 saves.
• The Flames (1-1) host the Surrey Knights on Friday, 7:30 p.m.