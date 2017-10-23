Flames continue hot streak with weekend sweep

(Tim Fitzgerald/THE NEWS) Logan Hunter of the Ridge Meadow Flames breaks past Mission City Outlaws defender Nicholas Thomson Friday night at Planet Ice. The Flames won 3-1.

The Ridge Meadow Flames marched into division-leading Abbotsford Pilots den on Saturday, Oct. 21 and won a thrilling 6-5 overtime win to pull with two points of the Pilots.

Halen Cordoni scored two minutes and 11 seconds into the extra frame to complete the hat trick and secure the win, improving the Flames record to 10 wins and four losses.

The Flames Cameron Kovesdi and Quenton Magnuson also chipped in with three assist on the night. Daniel Chifan, Logan Hunter and Jayden Genberg had the other Flames tallies.

Paul Ticek recorded the win, stopping 33 of the 38 shots he faced.

It was the Flames second win in as many days after a hard-fought 3-1 decision over the Mission City Outlaws ion Friday, Oct. 20 at Planet Ice.

After a scoreless first period, Hunter opened the scoring 3:07 into the second period. The Flames carried the lead 1-0 lead into the third, when Brendan Murphy scored the game winner at the 5:44 mark.

Mission made it a game with as Riley Merritt scored an unassisted goal with just more than five minutes left in the game, However, Cordoni scored into the empty net to secure the 3-1 win.

Cooper Anderson recorded the win for the Flames, facing 17 shots.

The Flames next game is Wednesday, Oct. 25 when they travel to Langley Trappers at 7 p.m. at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

The Flames next home game is Friday, Oct 27 when the face the Aldergrove Kodiaks at Planet Ice. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.