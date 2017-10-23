(Tim Fitzgerald/THE NEWS) Logan Hunter of the Ridge Meadow Flames breaks past Mission City Outlaws defender Nicholas Thomson Friday night at Planet Ice. The Flames won 3-1.

Flames continue hot streak with weekend sweep

Ridge Meadows’ Halen Cordoni nets hat trick, overtime winner against Abbotsford

The Ridge Meadow Flames marched into division-leading Abbotsford Pilots den on Saturday, Oct. 21 and won a thrilling 6-5 overtime win to pull with two points of the Pilots.

Halen Cordoni scored two minutes and 11 seconds into the extra frame to complete the hat trick and secure the win, improving the Flames record to 10 wins and four losses.

The Flames Cameron Kovesdi and Quenton Magnuson also chipped in with three assist on the night. Daniel Chifan, Logan Hunter and Jayden Genberg had the other Flames tallies.

Paul Ticek recorded the win, stopping 33 of the 38 shots he faced.

It was the Flames second win in as many days after a hard-fought 3-1 decision over the Mission City Outlaws ion Friday, Oct. 20 at Planet Ice.

After a scoreless first period, Hunter opened the scoring 3:07 into the second period. The Flames carried the lead 1-0 lead into the third, when Brendan Murphy scored the game winner at the 5:44 mark.

Mission made it a game with as Riley Merritt scored an unassisted goal with just more than five minutes left in the game, However, Cordoni scored into the empty net to secure the 3-1 win.

Cooper Anderson recorded the win for the Flames, facing 17 shots.

The Flames next game is Wednesday, Oct. 25 when they travel to Langley Trappers at 7 p.m. at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

The Flames next home game is Friday, Oct 27 when the face the Aldergrove Kodiaks at Planet Ice. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

Previous story
Flames win makes it three straight
Next story
Giants return with eight points

Just Posted

Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

Animal charged, knocked down and bit conservation officer before being pushed off and shot

Flames continue hot streak with weekend sweep

Ridge Meadows’ Halen Cordoni nets hat trick, overtime winner against Abbotsford

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

UPDATED: Gunfire erupts in quiet Langley neighbourhood

Police have 79A Avenue cordoned off after reports of shots just before 5 a.m.

Petition started to stop Maple Ridge road straightening project

Petition in response to proposed plan to straighten section of Fern Cres. towards Golden Ears Park.

Maple Ridge BC SPCA hosts pumpkin carving party

Little ones also ejoyed a costume and colouring competition at the Maple Ridge branch.

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Lana Popham falls for anti-aquaculture propaganda

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Raise a glass for the 28th annual Fraser Valley Wine Festival

Charity soirée happens Nov. 4 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

Giants return with eight points

Vancouver also gets reinforcements with captain Tyler Benson back with hockey club

5 to start your day

A South Surrey shooting, Team B.C. wins the 2017 WHL Cup and more

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

Most Read