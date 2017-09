Flames forward Paul Georgopoulos (44) works hard on the backcheck. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows Flames opened the junior B season Friday at Cam Neely Arena with a 3-1 win over the Port Moody Panthers.

The Flames carried a 1-0 lead into the second, and outscored PoMo 2-1 in the third.

The Flames (1-0) play the Wolf Pack in North Vancouver today, 7 p.m.

