Flames get second win against Knights

The Ridge Meadows Flames beat the hapless Surrey Knights 4-1 on Friday night at Planet Ice, extending a losing streak that included all of last season.

The Knights couldn’t win all of last year, and have started 0-4 during this Pacific Junior Hockey League season.

Jayden Genberg, Jarod McKay, Ryley Lanthier and Paul Georgeopoulos all scored for the Flames, while Paul Tucek got the win in goal with a 21 save effort.

In taking care of business against the Knights, the Flames improved their record to two wins and a loss so far.

The Flames visit the Burnaby Winter Club on Sunday to take on the Grandview Steelers, are in Aldergrove to face the Kodiaks on Wednesday, and are back home at Cam Neely Arena to host the Steelers on Sept. 22. Game time is 7:30 p.m.