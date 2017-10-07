Flames lose to top team in PJHL

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost to the top team in the league in their Friday night home game.

The Delta Ice Hawks are the first-place squad in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, and the defended their perfect start to the season by virtue of three straight third-period goals for a comeback.

The Maple Ridge Junior B squad had carried a 2-1 lead well into the third period, but dropped to a record of 6-3 on the season after allowing Delta to come back with three goals in a four-minute span.

The Ice Hawks have gone 9-0. The Flames remain in third place in the Lower Mainland’s Junior B circuit.

Logan Hunter had a goal and an assist for the Flames, and was named the third star of the game. Ryan Wellburn and Josh Gibbons also scored.

The Flames are at Port Moody Arena Saturday night, to take on the Panthers. Their next home game will be next Friday night, when they host the Abbotsford Pilots at 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice.