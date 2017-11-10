(file/THE NEWS) The Ridge Meadow Flames will look to get back in the win column against the Langley Trappers on Friday, Nov. 10 at Planet Ice after dropping three straight games in PJHL action.

Flames losing streak hits three games

Ridge Meadows drops 4-2 decision to North Delta Ice Hawks in PJHL action

The Ridge Meadow Flames losing streak hit three games after the Junior B team dropped a 4-2 decision on the road to the Delta Ice Hawks on Tuesday.

The Flames were looking to bounce back after losing a pair of weekend games to the Harold Brittain Conference leading Abbotsford Pilots.

Their luck wasn’t any better against Delta, who now sport a record of 18-1, and lead the Tom Shaw conference by 13 points over the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

The Flames fought back from a 2-0 deficit after 20 minutes.

Halen Cordoni scored his eighth goal of the year just 59 seconds into the second period. Quenton Magnuson tallied his seventh of the season, a shorthanded goal, at the 6:48 mark.

However, the Ice Hawks scored the eventual game winner with just under seven minutes left in the second frame. Delta rounded out the scoring 1:25 into the third.

Despite the three straight losses, the Flames remain firmly entrenched in second in their division. They are six points back of the Pilots, while sitting seven points up on Aldergrove. Only the Pilots and the Flames have a winning record in their Conference.

The Flames will look to get back in the win column when they host the 6-12 Langley Trappers Friday, Nov. 10 at Planet Ice.

The Flames outscored the Trappers 8-2 in their only meeting so far this year on Oct. 25. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

